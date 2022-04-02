Bhopal: CM to launch Mukhya Mantri Udyam Kranti Yojana on April 5

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch Mukhyamantri Udyami Kranti Yojana at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Tuesday, said the officials on Saturday.

A target has been set to benefit 1 lakh youths in current financial year under the scheme. Chouhan had announced the scheme from the hall last financial year for the department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to implement the same. The scheme was bought after combining three separate schemes for the businesses and start ups.

The minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Omprakash Sakhlecha said that the objective was to provide collateral-free loans to educated youths through banks for setting up their own enterprise for self-employment.

Along with this, the viability of the project has to be increased by reducing the loan cost with help of interest subvention so that more micro enterprises can be established in the state, he further said.

He said that the scheme would end unemployment and encourage them to become job providers instead of job seekers.

Eligibility:

- MP domicile

- Class 12 pass

- Age: 18 to 40 years

Loan provision:

-Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to establish manufacturing enterprise

- Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to establish service providing enterprise

- The government will give 3% interest subsidy and bank loan guarantee fee for a maximum period of 7 years in form of financial assistance to beneficiaries of scheme.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:02 PM IST