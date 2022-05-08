Bhopal: CM to launch Ladli Laxmi Yojana 2.0 on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2.0 at Lal Parade Ground here on Sunday evening, as per officials.

Around 7,500 Ladli Laxmis will be present in the event. Besides Ladli Laxmis, public representatives will also be connected virtually from different districts, development blocks, gram panchayats and urban bodies, as per officials.

Chouhan will also dedicate the Ladli e-Samvad app to establish a continuous dialogue with Ladlis. In the app, all Ladli Laxmis will be linked to the education portal through Samagra ID which will enable continuous tracking of their educational status.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister Meena Singh and Tourism, Culture Minister Usha Thakur will also present. The programme will be telecast live on various media.

An initiative has been taken in the Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2.0, to encourage daughters to pursue higher education and make them self-dependent. In Madhya Pradesh, 42,04,650 girls have been registered till April 2022 under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. So far, more than 9 lakh girl students have been paid a scholarship amount of Rs 231 crore. The sex ratio at birth in the state has increased from 927 to 956.

