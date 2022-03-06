Bhopal: CM to inaugurate sewerage project in Budhni today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate sewerage project at Budhni, Sehore, on Sunday, according to state government officials.

The work of sewerage project has been done by M/s P Das Infrastructure of Ahemdabad with the help of special funds at Budhni in Sehore district by Bhopal unit of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company, an undertaking of Urban Development and Housing Department.

A population of more than 20,000 will be benefited by this project constructed at a cost of about Rs 44.56 crore with ten years of operation and maintenance. For Budhni sewerage project, 30 km of sewerage line has been laid, while 2.2 MLD capacity SBR and 1.08 MLD sewerage treatment plant has been established. So far more than 2700 houses have been connected to the sewerage network. In order to connect 100 percent houses of Budhni with sewerage network, the company in collaboration with All India Institute of Local Self Government is also motivating the citizens through women's meeting, street plays, discussion on Choupal etc.

Company's commissioner cum managing director Nikunj Srivastava has also appealed to the citizens to take sewerage connection.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Opposition parties object to wheat grading proposal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:17 AM IST