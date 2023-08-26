Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Model Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will unveil Metro train model at Smart City Park in Bhopal at 9.45 am on Saturday.

The cost of the Metro train model is about Rs 5 crore. Metro train consists of three coaches and the length of every coach is 22 metres while the width is 2.9 metres.

Once the metro coach model gets inaugurated, it will be open to the public. People will be able to see how it looks and what kind of facilities they will get.

The Metro train model has driver motor car, train operator, driver seats, four electric run gates, glass windows, internal and outside colour, internal lighting, grab handle, LED panel, digital route map, signage, air condition, active headlight etc.

The model of Metro train had reached Bhopal few months back and Metro officials were waiting to get time from CM to inaugurate it. Meanwhile, all the preparations for trial run of Metro trains have been completed in Bhopal and Indore.

The trial run of Bhopal Metro will be conducted on 5-km long track. Metro Officers are conducting regular inspection of Bhopal Metro works and giving necessary instructions to contractors. Most infrastructure related work has been completed and now interior works are underway.

