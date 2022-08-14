Bhopal: CM to hoist National Flag in city on Independence Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the National Flag in Bhopal on Independence Day, as per officials.

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Girish Gautam will hoist the National Flag in Rewa, ministers at 29 district headquarters and district collectors in the remaining 21 districts.

Of the cabinet and senior ministers Narottam Mishra will hoist the National Flag in Indore, Gopal Bhargava in Jabalpur, Tulsiram Silawat in Gwalior, Vijay Shah in Narsinghpur, Jagdish Deora in Ujjain, Bisahulal Singh in Mandla, Yashodhara Raje Scindia in Dewas, Bhupendra Singh in Sagar, Meena Singh Mandve in Anuppur and Kamal Patel will unfurl the National Flag in Chhindwara and read out the message of chief minister.

Similarly, ministers Govind Singh Rajput will hoist National Flag in Damoh, Brijendra Pratap Singh in Singrauli, Vishwas Kailash Sarang in Vidisha, Dr Prabhuram Choudhary in Sehore, Mahendra Singh Sisodia in Shivpuri, Pradhuman Singh Tomar in Guna, Om Prakash Saklecha in Chhatarpur, Usha Thakur in Khandwa, Arvind Bhadoria in Raisen, Mohan Yadav in Rajgarh, Hardeep Singh Dang in Barwani and Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon in Mandsaur.

Of Ministers of state, Bharat Singh Kushwaha will hoist the National Flag in Morena, Inder Singh Parmar in Jhabua, Ramkhelawan Patel in Shahdol, Ram Kishore (Nano) Kavre in Panna, Brijendra Singh Yadav in Shajapur, Suresh Dhakad in Datia and OPS Bhadoria in Ratlam.

