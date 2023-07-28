 Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today

Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today

The minister said that the gift of two-wheelers to the women police will prove effective in controlling crimes against women.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over the keys of two-wheelers to 250 women police personnel in a function at Motilal Nehru stadium on Friday, said home minister Narottam Mishra.

To strengthen the women police wing posted in the police stations of the state, the scooters will be given for their mobility. The minister added that the CM will  flag off vehicle rallies and release a poster booklet “Main Hoon Abhimanyu”.

For effective control of crimes related to women, the keys of 250 two-wheelers will be handed over to women police at Motilal Nehru Stadium at 10.45 am on Friday. The minister said that the gift of two-wheelers to the women police will prove effective in controlling crimes against women.

The move will empower 950 Urja Women Help Desks being operated in various police stations of the state. The rally will be flagged off from the main gate of the stadium. The vehicle rally will come back to the stadium via various routes.

Chief Minister Chouhan will also release a poster booklet prepared on “Main Hoon Abhimanyu”, a special awareness campaign being run to make boys and men aware of crimes related to women and gender equality under community policing.

Read Also
Indore: Surge In Eye Infections - Rise In Sale Of Eye Drops By 40 Per Cent In Last 10 Days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today

Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today

Bhopal: 11 MP Players To Represent Country In World University Games In China

Bhopal: 11 MP Players To Represent Country In World University Games In China

Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bag Sewaniya

Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bag Sewaniya

Bhopal: Three College Students Booked For Leaking BBA Paper

Bhopal: Three College Students Booked For Leaking BBA Paper

Bhopal: BJP Leader Approaches Police Over Obscene Messages

Bhopal: BJP Leader Approaches Police Over Obscene Messages