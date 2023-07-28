Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over the keys of two-wheelers to 250 women police personnel in a function at Motilal Nehru stadium on Friday, said home minister Narottam Mishra.

To strengthen the women police wing posted in the police stations of the state, the scooters will be given for their mobility. The minister added that the CM will flag off vehicle rallies and release a poster booklet “Main Hoon Abhimanyu”.

For effective control of crimes related to women, the keys of 250 two-wheelers will be handed over to women police at Motilal Nehru Stadium at 10.45 am on Friday. The minister said that the gift of two-wheelers to the women police will prove effective in controlling crimes against women.

The move will empower 950 Urja Women Help Desks being operated in various police stations of the state. The rally will be flagged off from the main gate of the stadium. The vehicle rally will come back to the stadium via various routes.

Chief Minister Chouhan will also release a poster booklet prepared on “Main Hoon Abhimanyu”, a special awareness campaign being run to make boys and men aware of crimes related to women and gender equality under community policing.

