Bhopal: CM To Address 7 Rallies Daily, Nath To Hold 3; Electioneering To Pick Up In Two Weeks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electioneering in Madhya Pradesh is going to pick up in the coming two weeks. Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath, the central leaders of the ruling party and those of the opposition will be seen campaigning for their candidates.

The party is planning to organise seven meetings to be addressed by Chouhan daily, besides he will hold road shows at a few places to woo voters. Nath will address three public meetings daily. Apart from these leaders, the itinerary of central leaders of both the parties has been prepared.

Prime Minister Narendra will address a public meeting in Ratlam on November 4. Before the campaigning ends on November 15, the BJP is planning to organise three events of Modi. Apart from Modi, the programmes of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and those of BJP’s national president JP Nadda have been fixed.

Nadda will be on a trip to Rewa on November 3 and 4, and Shah will be on a two-day visit to the state next week. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit Sanwer and Khategaon on November 8 and Rewa on November 9. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting at Katangi in Balaghat and another at Shahpura assembly constituency on November 4. Nevertheless, the party has yet to fix the programmes of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, Rahul may visit MP on November 14.

