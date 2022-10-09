Bhopal: CM talks tough on corruption in police, wants mafia destroyed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talking tough on corruption in police department chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police authorities on Saturday to crack whip and destroy drug mafia and criminals involved in crimes against women and youth in particular so that such criminals don't even think of committing crimes.

Reviewing law and order situation in the state, the CM said, "I am telling the DGP, all the IGs, SPs and collectors there is a zero tolerance policy in the matter of corruption. Identify people who are committing irregularities."

"I received a complaint in Indore yesterday. It can't be allowed that a police officer indulges in wrongdoing. Immediate action should be taken against such officers. We are not sitting here to see that anyone indulges in illegal action by threatening someone. Prepare a list of such officers. This is the work of ADG police. Report to me. If needed EOW raids will be conducted", said the CM.

As per officials, on Friday the CM received a complaint against a crime branch inspector in Indore regarding some corrupt practices.

On crime front the CM said, "You all know my outlook regarding respect to mothers, sisters and daughters. Criminals involved in crimes against them shouldn't go scot free. Destroy them. Bulldozers should run. Until they are destroyed they would not mend their way. Such criminals shouldn't be left in such a position that they think of committing such crimes again."

"There are incidents of molestation, eve teasing and drunk driving. No one has the right to commit crimes and play with the dignity of others after drinking. Effective action should be taken on this", said the CM.

Chouhan asked officials to take strict action again mafia involved in drug menace.

He said information should be gathered from near schools, colleges, its surroundings where drugs are available.

"Attack the root. The mafia may be linked to other states too. Hit hard at such mafia whoever they may be. This is a conspiracy to make the life of young people miserable. We have to save our children from this menace", said the CM.

So whether it is drugs or illicit liquor the roots of the mafia have to be attacked, he instructed.