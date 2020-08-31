Bhopal: CM Shivraj walks through mud barefoot to reach flood-hit areas

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was back in his old form on Monday.

To know the problems of flood-hit people, he visited several villages in Hoshangabad and in Sehore districts by boat.

Sometimes he had to walk through mud barefoot to reach those villages. He also spoke to villagers.

He went to villages on the banks of the Narmada in Nasrullahganj area, Hoshangabad.

Chouhan told villagers not to worry about anything, because the government would provide them all help.

He asked the district administration and locals to help the flood victims.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure power supply and pay attention to cleanliness so that water-borne diseases do not spread once the flood waters recede.

Chouhan told the farmers not to worry about crop loss. He also said crops on seven lakh hectares in 14 districts were damaged due to heavy rains.

Efforts will be made to compensate the loss through Crop Insurance Scheme and through the provisions of RBC, Chouhan said.

He said he had already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in the state.