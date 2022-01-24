Bhopal: CM Shivraj visits Basa village in Sagar dist, works as Booth Vistarak

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): It is the work of party workers to check that government-run schemes reach the last man in the society and if someone is tries to sabotage schemes, point it out, said the chief minister while addressing the party workers during his visit to Basa village in Sagar district where he worked as a Booth Vistarak on Sunday.

He said women self-help groups will be financially empowered. They will stitch school uniforms run fair price shops. The task of providing nutritious food to the children has also been given to the women of the groups.

The villagers in Basa demanded a reservoir in Tulsipar, which will irrigate 500 hectares of land. He asked officials to conduct survey for making small ponds for irrigation in Kolkhand. He said that a community hall will be built in Basa village.

CM played Nagadiya with bhajan singers during his visit to village. People danced to the beats of Nagadiya. He said two women bhajan mandalis of Basa village and Tulsipar will be given Rs 11,000 each.

The CM had lunch at the house of Brijesh Merskole in the village. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Patel, Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava. The Merskole family served jowar and Makke ki roti, drumstick flower curry, chirpota ki chutney and chana nigona to CM and other guests.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:04 AM IST