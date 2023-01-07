Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,  Yashodhara, Pramanik dance to tune of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 theme song

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara RajeScindia and Union Minister of State for Home NisithPramanik capered about Shaurya Smarak on Saturday to the tune of Khelo India Youth Games song (KIYG)-2022.

The mascot is the female Cheetah ‘Asha’. The theme song is “MP Shor Macha Do, Hindustan Ka DilDhadka Do.” The KIYG 2022 torch is the country’s first smart torch, it is named ‘Amarkantak’.The event was held during the launch of KIYG mascot, theme song and torch.

Novelist Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli and Prime Minister’s female Cheetah Asha has been chosen as the mascot of Khelo India. The combo of Mowgli and Asha aptly represents Madhya Pradesh. The torch named ‘Amarkantak’ captures the sentiments of the state – from the Narmada River to Cheetah and culture.

