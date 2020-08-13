Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unveil 37-feet Bharat Mata statue at Shourya Smarak on Independence Day

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will unveil 25 feet high statue of Bharat Mata at Shourya Smarak of Bhopal at 8.30am on August 15.

The height including pedestal of the bronze-made statue, erected on lotus is about 37 feet. The Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Adhyatm Sushri Usha Thakur will also be present on the occasion.

The Shourya Smarak built in memory of martyrs of the Indian Defence Forces was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14.

Brief historical information concerning the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, photographs, photographs of arms and ammunitions, table top models, scale models, description of gallantry awards and medals, besides publications have been exhibited for the visitors in the Shourya gallery of the Smarak spread over 13 acres.

Along with exhibiting short films in gallery, general public are also being introduced with gallantry tales of Indian defence forces. More than 26.50 lakh people have so far visited the Shourya Smarak.