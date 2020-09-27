Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to honour corona warriors on September 28

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will honour Corona Warriors of the medical field at 11.00 a.m. at Minto Hall on September 28.

In Samman Samaroh, the CM will interact with Corona warriors, who contributed in rendering their services in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. The function is organised to honour and present letter of appreciation certificates to all the doctors and health workers who contributed during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Those who will be honoured symbolically in the Samman Samaroh include Dr. Lokendra Dave, Dr. Umesh Shukla, Ward Boy Mohammad Waseem, Sanitation Worker Shivkali of Bhopal, Assistant Professor Medicine of Sagar Dr. Manish Jain, Nursing Staff-Indore Jaishree Kulkarni and Lab Technician Deepak Batham of Gwalior.

The programme will be held in the joint aegis of Medical Education and Public Health & Family Welfare departments. Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang and Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary will preside over the programme. Additional Chief Secretary Health Mohammad Suleman, Commissioner Health Dr. Sanjay Goyal and Commissioner Medical Education Nishant Varwade will be present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Gaan will be held and a video film in honour of Corona warriors will be exhibited in the programme. Minister for Medical Education Shri Vishwas Sarang and Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary will boost the morale of the Corona warriors.