Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss roadmap for polls with ministers

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to hold a meeting with his ministerial colleagues on Wednesday after attending the BJP’s national executive committee meeting in Delhi.

Chouhan will discuss the party’s electoral roadmap for the ensuing assembly polls. He will also discuss the Vikas Yatras to be taken out from various constituencies, besides the meeting will mull over various issues which are significant in terms of the upcoming elections.

After the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Global Investors’ Summit and G-20, the Chief Minister is ready to discuss the election strategy with the ministers.

MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has been making plans for the assembly elections.

At the meeting, Chouhan will come up with a line of attack against the opposition.

Through Vikas Yatras, Chouhan is going to launch poll campaign. The ministers will be asked to be more active in their constituencies.