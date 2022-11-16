Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes on Nath’s habit of attacking government

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took on former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath for taking potshots at government every morning through Twitter. He said he didn’t understand what was wrong with Kamal Nath.

Interacting with media persons, he said that it was BJP government, which boosted development in state. Criticising Kamal Nath, he stated that waking up every morning and leveling allegations against government would not work.

“No one listens to Kamal Nath in Congress. That is why, he is writing letters to collectors, SPs and intimidating them by saying that there will be another day after tomorrow,” Chouhan added.

He stated that everyone was respected in the democracy but if someone broke the law by asking to loot fertiliser or create anarchy, then law would take its own course.

He criticised Kamal Nath for dubbing PESA Act as drama. He asked Congress that what it did for people when it was in power. He claimed that when Congress was in power, people lived in dark for want of electricity. Tribal areas were devoid of roads. People craved to get water to quench thirst. It was BJP government, which ensured electricity, water supply and constructed roads.

He said Congress committed sin by not opening new schools, hostels as it wanted children of poor to remain uneducated so that they could not become a challenge for government.

He blamed Congress for depriving them of their rights. BJP government opened schools, Ashram Shala, hostels. “If college students did not get accommodation, it brought CM Student Home Scheme and paint rent of their accommodation,” Chouhan said.