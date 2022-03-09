Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases three short movies Asli Hero

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released three short movies, Asli Hero, based on the heroic act of common people in fighting crime against women, said additional director general (women safety) Pragya Richa Shrivastava on Tuesday.

The ADG told Free Press that to bring awareness about crime against women and also to stop crime against women, Mukhyamantri Asli Hero Samman was started in 2021, when 17 citizens received award in January 2021. This year, six heroes will be awarded by chief minister who were selected by director general of police.

As for three short movies, first is related to an autorickshaw driver Manoj Gaikwad. A 13-year-old girl took the autorickshaw and inquired about train for New Delhi. The driver suspected and called the police constable Sunil Rathore at police post ISBT. The police reached the spot and took girl in their possession.

The girl who had come from Mandsaur told police that she was promised job in Haryana. Later, police came to know that she would have been victim of human trafficking had Gaikwad not told police about it.

The other story relates to woman who lives in Aapchand caves area of Sagar district. The woman Shreebai, 22, was terrified due to sexual harassment. The woman raised alarm and people gathered around the victim who ran away. The woman gave shelter to the victim and with the help of Kotwar and sarpanch, informed the police and later an FIR was registered. The victim was sent back to her house safely.

The third relates to a woman Arti Sharma, resident of Vidisha district, who fought against society and also with her husband to protect a girl.

Arti came to know about a girl who was harassed by her own family. Atri raised voice against it in which the girlís family and of family of Arti went against them. Art's husband also left her. But Arti reached Mahila police station and got the case registered against accused of the case.

ALSO READ Now, IIT Indore pledges to improve women ratio in faculty positions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:08 AM IST