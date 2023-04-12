 Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in philosophical mood, says he is 64, only 10-15 years left
Leave every moment of my life to promote people’s welfare

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in philosophical mood on Wednesday when he was handing over appointment letters to teachers.

Relating the story of Yudhisthir and Yaksha from the Mahabharata, Chouhan said a man is mortal, but his deeds are eternal.

“I’m 64 and may live for another 10/15 years, so I try to live each moment of my life by working for the people,” he said.

This is the reason that the government has launched schemes like Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna schemes.

He advised the newly appointed teachers to do their work with joy.

Takes stage with Bageshwar Sarkar, sings Bhajan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh also reached Vidisha on Wednesday to listen to the lecture of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Dhrendra Shastri.

Chouhan said there are three ways of life – Jnan Marg that the saints follow and tell others how to live a happy life by attaining knowledge, Bhakti Marg that Meera pursued, and Karma Marg or the path of action that he is following.

Do everything with sincerity, never stop working, and promote welfare of mankind, he said. He also sang a Bhajan that delighted the audience.

article-image

