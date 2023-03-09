Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses new mining policy with officials

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with officials on the new mining policy on Thursday.

Minister of Mines Brajendra Pratap Singh informed Chouhan about the new policy.

Both of them discussed the changes that may be made in present policy of giving contract for mines in districts. The mining department wants to make some changes in the policy by giving contracts at Tehsils. At present, contracts are given at district level. Mining contracts, given in 45 districts last time, went on properly only in 27 districts. Sand being mined by criminals in the districts, where legal quarrying has stopped, also figured in the discussion.

Chouhan directed Singh to do something to stop illegal mining as early as possible.The new policy should not only stop illegal mining but should also provide sand to people at proper prices, he said.

At the time of making the new policy it should be kept in mind that the government’s image is not tarnished because of illegal mining, Chouhan said.

3 departments behind tax collection target

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting with the officials of various departments on Thursday to discuss the tax collection issue.

For 2022-23, the target for tax collection from various resources in the state was Rs 90,000 crore. Nevertheless, three important departments are behind the target. GST, revenue and registration departments are behind the tax collection target.

Chief Minister directed the officials to launch a special drive to complete the target.