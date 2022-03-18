Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates Holi with trees and public

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Holi with trees and others having planted a sapling on the occasion to send out a message to people to protect environment.

In the morning he applied ëgulalí on a banyan tree in the Smart Park and planted samplings along with The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)ís Vivek Nayak, Yogesh, PK Rai and Awadhesh Parashar.

Later, talking to media persons Chouhan said, 'I had planted the banyan sapling on February 7 in memory of Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar. I applied 'gulal' and ëChandan-teekaí on the sapling with a sense of respect.'

He said, Every person must plant a tree. Forget your grievances. Let the Ganges of love flow. Celebrate Holi with trees. If there are trees, then there is life. These trees are the decoration of the earth. Trees are the basis of our life. It gives us life.

Taking to Twitter CM said, ìThis time Holi is also being celebrated with a tree. They get joyful and ecstatic with us. We exist due to their existence. So many living beings have life from them. They give us flowers and fruits. They decorate our today and tomorrow. O tree! Happy Holi."

Later, CM celebrated Holi with traditional fervour and gaiety along with his ministerial colleagues, officials and personnel of his secretariat and staff, public representatives, officials, other citizens and media representatives at the CM House.

He greeted the visitors by applying gulal on their forehead. His wife Sadhna Singh also greeted the visitors on Holi.

On the occasion CM said, After two years of Corona period, all the people have gathered to celebrate Holi festival. We all have to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of self-reliant India. Let us all work diligently for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

Many artists gave impressive performance on the occasion.

These artists included Jaya Saxena, Gambhir Singh, Sapna, Tanu, Priya, Sonu Prajapati, Bhupendra, Shivendra Singh etc.

CM also recited some bhajans. He sang the popular Bundeli folk song Mori Bahu Hirani Hai, Ae Bhaiya Mile, Bata Daiyo.

On this occasion MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, former MP Alok Sanjar, former minister Rampal Singh, former mayor of Bhopal Alok Sharma, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Krishna Gour, former MLA Surendra Singh, state BJP general secretary BhagwandasSabnani and many others were present.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 25 young artists from state selected for Culture Ministry scholarship

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:07 PM IST