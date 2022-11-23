Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces waiver on loan interest to farmers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a vitriolic attack on previous Kamal Nath government, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday assured farmers of waiving interest on loans they took. Many farmers became defaulters due to wrong promises of Kamal Nath government, Chouhan said while addressing farmers who staged one-day agitation under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The chief minister avoided speaking on availability of fertilisers, which is in short supply according to farmers.

Speaking further, Chouhan said, “We will organise Kisan Manch once in every three months to solve their problems through talks.”

The chief minister reiterated that famers’ land would not be acquired without their consent. “For development, land is required but in case of farmers, their consent is mandatory,” he added.

The state government will hold two camps - related to revenue and electricity - to solve farmers’ problems at panchayat level. A sum of Rs 6000 is given to famers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 4,000 is given under CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana. So far, 88 lakh farmers have been registered for it. Those whose names have not been added in list may visit panchyat-level camp, he added.

“Government will ensure to provide water for irrigation to tail end after repairing canals. In 2003-2004, MP had 7.5 lakh hectares of irrigated land. At present, MP has 45 lakh hectares of irrigated land. “We have target to bring 65 lakh hectares of land under irrigation,” Chouhan said. Mukhyamantri Khet Pahuch Sadak Yojana will be restarted in the state.