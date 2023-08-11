Bhopal: CM, Scindia Holds Massive Road Show In LoP’s Bastion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a massive road show in Lahar constituency of district Bhind, the political turf of senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, on Friday.

The BJP has not been able to bring the seat into its fold since 1990. The sitting MLA Dr Govind Singh has been representing the seat for the last seven terms. The BJP is trying to win over the constituencies currently under Congress dominance and in the series, a massive road show was organised in Lahar constituency.

Addressing the public meeting, the CM announced that on August 17, the girl students who have to go to another village to attend school will be given an amount to purchase bicycles.

The girls who have topped the merit list will be given an e-scooter, while the meritorious boys will get a scooter.

At present, the Ladli Behnas are getting Rs 1000 monthly and shortly they will get Rs 3000 in their account, said Chouhan. He also asked women to virtually join him on August 27, just before the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Calling upon people not to discriminate between sons and daughters, the chief minister said that all children should be given equal importance because without daughters the society cannot run. The chief minister said that the people rape the women will be hanged and their house will be razed.

Union minister Scindia praised the chief minister stating that he was working like a devoted brother and Mama and making the women and girls of the state empowered and financially strong.