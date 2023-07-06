Bhopal: CM Says Sorry, Washes Feet Of Pee-Gate Victim

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday apologised to Dashmat Rawat and washed his feet as a penance for the pee-gate incident.

Later, Chouhan assured of strict action against perpetrators of unjust acts and wrongdoing against tribals.

Earlier, Chouhan welcomed Rawat at CM’s house. The CM sat down on a wooden flat-board and washed the feet of Rawat sitting on a chair. After washing Rawat’s feet, Chouhan applied the used water on his head to express sorrow and said he was quite saddened by the incident.

Chouhan also performed aarti, applied tilak on Rawat’s forehead and offered a shawl. During breakfast, CM asked Rawat if he needed anything from him. However, the latter refused.

While talking to Rawat, the CM inquired about his work, children and condition of family. The tribal quietly answered all the queries.

Talking to media persons, the CM expressed pain over the incident and said that he wanted to meet Rawat, who was now his friend and brother. Chouhan also spoke to Rawat’s wife Asha and assured that the needs of their family would be fulfilled. The CM said that those indulging in unjust act, do not belong to any particular religion, caste or party.

Chouhan said, “By washing victim’s feet, I want to give message to all and administration about my intention towards poor and suppressed people.” While talking to media, Rawat said, “I am happy after meeting the CM. He talked to me and my family over phone and now I am going back.” When asked about the incident, he refused to comment stating, “What had happened, had happened let’s leave it.”

Reacting to Chouhan’s act, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “Along with washing the feet, the CM should also wash his mind. Nath said that atrocities on tribals were on the rise in the state. The inhuman incident of Sidhi shows that in 18-year rule, the BJP government has developed a bad system of law and order wherein no person or community was safe in the state. The ex-CM also mentioned several incidents in the state and blamed the state government for carelessness.