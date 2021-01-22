Bhopal: CM rejects excise commissioner’s letter for setting up new liquor outlets

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled a letter written to collectors by commissioner of Excise Department, Rajeev Dubey, for increasing the number of liquor shops. Former chief minister Uma Bharti has demanded total prohibition and the Home Minister Narottam advocated for increasing the number of liquor shops. Amidst that controversy, Dubey sought a proposal from collectors for raising the number of liquor outlets by 20%.

No sooner Chouhan had come to know of it than he called principal secretary of commercial tax department Deepali Rastogi and severely reprimanded her. Just after Rastogi got a dressing-down from the Chief Minister, the letter written by Dubey seeking a proposal for setting up new liquor outlets was called off. The proposal was sent for increasing revenue and for controlling crimes. He also sought a proposal for opening liquor shops in those places which have more than 5,000 inhabitants, but have no liquor shops. Proposal for opening liquor shops in urban areas was also sought. There has been a debate over liquor shops in the state after the hooch tragedy in Morena. Demand for increasing the number of liquor outlets and for prohibition has come from the BJP. As a result of this controversy, the Congress has had an opportunity to rip into the government.