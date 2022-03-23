Bhopal: CM promises welfare of poor, tough action against goons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who completed two years in office in his fourth term, on Wednesday reiterated his warning to mafia who grab land and ration, and those committing crimes against women in particular, saying their houses would be bulldozed and levelled as ground.

Chouhan whose image appeared in posters and hoarding erected at several places as 'Mama Bulldozer' said, "None will be spared by the government. Those who cast an evil eye on daughters, sisters and mothers need to be given harsher punishment than normal one. The oppressors who persecuted the poor and grabbed land often get out of jail on bail. They deserve to be taught a befitting lesson."

He was talking to reporters having visited MLA Rameshwar Sharma's official residence in Bhopal where he was greeted with slogans 'Mama Bulldozer zindabad', a number of bulldozer machines lined up with posters on the front part of the machines bearing image of Chouhan and title 'Mama Bulldozer'.

Later, in the evening he addressed a meeting in minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang's assembly constituency Narela where the day was celebrated as Lok Kalyan Diwas. Chouhan said those who grabbed the poor's ration will go to jail.

He said the state government got freed 21000 acres of land from the possession of anti-social elements and the same land would now be used for providing accommodation to the poor. In the past 22 months Rs 1.72 lakh were deposited in the bank accounts of farmers.

"On the day of oath taking I took oath at 8 PM and proceeded to Vallabh Bhavan. Today, having addressed this meeting I will go to Vallabh Bhavan," he added.

Taking a dig at the then chief minister Kamal Nath he said in his 15-month rule no development work was done. No new scheme was launched and the old schemes were discontinued.

