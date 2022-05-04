e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: CM plants sapling in memory of BJP leader Vijesh Lunawat

Vijesh Lunawat Memorial Foundation to organise a meet at Ravindra Bhawan to mark his first death anniversary on Thursday

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants a sapling with late Vijesh Lunawat’s family members in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Vijesh Lunawat Memorial Foundation is organising a meet on the first death anniversary of BJP leader Vijesh Lunawat at Ravindra Bhawan here on Thursday.

Ahead of the tribute event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling with Lunawat’s family members, including his wife Smita Lunawat, daughter Muskan Lunawat, brother Dr Shailesh Lunawat and nephew Sarthak Lunawat on Wednesday. They planted Karanj and Gulmohar saplings at the Smart City Park. The members of Saket Vikas Jan Kalyan Samiti were also present there.

The family members of late Lunawat invited Chouhan to attend the event to be held on Thursday as the chief guest. The Chief Minister accepted the invitation, Smita Lunawat said. She is the secretary of the foundation. Chouhan said Lunawat’s memories will always stay inked into our hearts. He has left a strong impression on all the lives he was part of, he said.

Lunawat died from coronavirus last year. The chief of the foundation Jayant Malaiya told Free Press that BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, motivational speaker and astrologer Pawan Sinha, Bharatiya Janata Party State President and MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma and former National Vice President of BJP Prabhat Jha will attend the event as special guests.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:03 PM IST