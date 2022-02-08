Bhopal: CM offers prayers in Narmadapuram on Nirjhani Mahotsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nirjhani Mahotsav was organised to express gratitude to the Narmada river in the 11 districts in the state on Tuesday.

The districts included Amarkantak (Anuppur), Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Nemawar (Dewas), Barman Ghat (Narsinghpur). Omkareshwar (Khandwa), Mandleshwar (Khargone), Dahi (Dhar).

Culture department in collaboration with the district administration organised the event on Narmada Jayanti under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Narmada Jayanti. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna worshiped the Narmada river at Sethani Ghat, Narmadapuram and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. He inaugurated the festival with Kanya Pujan. Besides, a dance-drama ‘Narmada,’ was presented by Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and her troupe. Kapil Sharma and his troupe also presented a dance drama and songs.

Tribal and folk dances, dance dramas, singing, instrumental music, as well as an exhibition of tribal paintings narrating stories focusing on various aspects of the river.

An exhibition Vanvasi Charito exhibition, based on the Ramayana was also held. Directed by Rajendra Jangle, Jeevan Rekha and Raag of River Narmada were screened. Besides, Aarti, Prabhat pheri etc. were organised by the local administration.

Culture minister Usha Thakur worshipped the Narmada river at Ramghat, Mandleshwar, Khargone. She said that each person should plant a sapling and should ensure that it becomes a tree, she said.

