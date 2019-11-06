Bhopal: CM Nath’s directive goes unheard, political banners dot 74 Bungalow

BHOPAL: Despite the stern instruction of the Chief Minister Kamal Nath to remove illegal hoardings, as many as 250 banners and posters continue to stand tall outside the residences of politicians in posh 74-Bungalow here.

The district administration here had swung into action, however, in last five days around 7000 illegal hoardings defacing public places in the city were removed. Interestingly, the entire action remained concentrated at shops and commercial establishments. The teams, for the reason best known to them, turned a blind eye to political hoardings out up in front of the bungalows of ministers. The authorities are still to take note of the areas like 74-bungalows where ministers, MLAs and other officials reside. The area is dotted with political banners and hoardings.

Complying with the directives of the CM becomes more challenging for the civic body authorities post Indore incident. On Tuesday, a few men claiming to be relatives of a health minister Tulsi Silawat had bashed up teams of Indore municipal corporation which had gone in the area to remove posters of local Congress leaders extending birthday wishes to Silawat.

Nath had issued stern directive for immediate removal of posters, hoardings, banners- including featuring him- put up without permission at public places across the state. The order of removal of illegal hoardings and banners was issued from the office of the Chief Minister and district collectors were asked to ensure the urban space remains free of illegal hoardings.

Mayor Alok Sharma said the order is issued by Congress-led government and the municipal body would adhere to it. We have asked the municipal commissioner and officials to remain unbiased and ensure that all illegal hoardings are removed, said Mayor. The commissioner and BMC have been asked to work on it and spare no one, he added.

Minister Arif Aqueel said BMC is headed by Mayor who is from BJP, if the civic body is not taking action then he should be held responsible. “We never know if the Mayor is intentionally not ensuring compliance of directive to dent the reputation of the Congress government,” said the minister.

The government has issued the order and we have not restrained anyone from doing their job, but it is the Mayor and BMC which has to implement the order, he added.