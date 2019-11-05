Bhopal: CM Nath in UAE; Meeting with Air Emirates and Virgin Hyperloop officials on cards

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s shcleduled meetings with investors during his visit to United Arab Emirates have also spelled out his priorities for Madhya Pradesh.

CM is in UAE to participate in Asian Business Leadership Awards. Nath’s meetings with Sheikh Ahmad Bin Sayeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem group chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One is seen as Nath’s futuristic approach in field of transport in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources confirmed Nath’s meeting with chairman of Emirates Airline will be done to press restarting the Indore-Dubai Emirates flight. CM is also expected to discuss about cargo carriers in MP. His meeting with the chairman of Virgin Hyperloop too is seen in the context of futuristic mode of transport.

First Hyperloop project has been sanctioned between Mumbai-Pune. Nath is expected to throw some attractive proposal during the meeting.

CM has four prominent names for his one-to-one meeting in the UAE. Besides the above mentioned names, Nath would also be meeting Reem Ebrahim- minister for foreign affairs, specially looking after bilateral relations between UAE and India. She is also director general of Expo 2020. Another important one-to-one meeting will be held with CEO of Mashreq Bank, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair. He is also chairman of Dubai International Finance Centre.

CM would have a separate meeting with ‘Friends of MP’- a group of NRIs, mostly from Madhya Pradesh. Besides these, CM will meet about half a dozen delegations there.

Nath is accompanied by CS SR Mohanty, PS industries Rajesh Rajora, secretary to CM M Selvendran among others.