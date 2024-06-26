Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Amit Shah For 2nd Time In 5 Days, Cabinet Expansion Likely

CM Mohan Yadav calls on union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who went to Delhi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice in the past five days.

Yadav met Shah on June 19. His latest meeting with Shah is seen in terms of expansion of the state cabinet and administrative decisions.

According to sources, the state cabinet may be expanded soon.

In the proposed cabinet expansion, Ramniwas Rawat who joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha election may be given a ministerial berth.

Rawat wants to resign from the membership of the House after becoming a minister, because he wants to fight the by-election as minister.

Rawat has yet to resign from his assembly constituency. Along with Rawat, a BJP legislator may be inducted into the cabinet. Rawat joined the BJP on condition that he would be made a minister and the BJP accepted it.

According to sources, a few ministers may be asked to resign from the cabinet. The BJP formed the government, keeping in mind the Lok Sabha election.

Now that the parliamentary elections are over, there are talks that some changes may be made in the cabinet.

CM invites Shah to inaugurate ‘Maa Ke Naam Ek Pedh’ drive

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that he went to Delhi to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate a campaign to plant saplings in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named the campaign as ‘Maa Ke Naam ek Pedh.’

Shah has given consent to visit the state, Yadav said, adding that the government has set a target for planting 55 crore saplings. Out of 55 crore, 51 lakh saplings will be planted in Indore.