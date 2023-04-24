Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met participants of Sushasan Yatra who had come from across the country. He met them at his official residence on Sunday. He said that works and activities for public welfare and development were going on at a rapid pace in the state. State government's Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is an innovative effort for women empowerment. Many experiments are also being done from the point of view of good governance.

For redressal of complaints in the state, arrangements have been made at Samadhan Online, CM Helpline and public hearing. The youth delegation included Rohit Chahal, Abhinav Prakash Singh, Vaibhav Pawar, Ranjit Singh Chauhan and others. The delegates of Sushashan Yatra also met state BJP president VD Sharma at BJP office. Sharma said that BJP would achieve target of winning more than 200 Assembly seats in the state. This target will be achieved by 10 per cent vote hike at every booth.

Read Also Rain with lightning likely in Bhopal, other districts in Madhya Pradesh