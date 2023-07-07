Bhopal: CM Meets Over 500 Party Leaders In A Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met those leaders angry about not being given time before the election. He interacted with them throughout the day on Thursday.

Chouhan met more than 500 BJP leaders including chairmen of some district Panchayats, chairmen of Janpad Panchayats, chairmen of Nagar Palikas and other leaders.

Chouhan took feedback on party’s prospects from the leaders in their respective areas. Some leaders complained to Chouhan that officers of the district administration did not listen to them. The Chief Minister advised all these leaders to get ready for the election.

A few leaders complained against some legislators. Chouhan told them to keep away from infighting and work together for the ensuing election.