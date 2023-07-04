 Bhopal: CM Likely To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Mock Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Likely To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Mock Up

Bhopal: CM Likely To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Mock Up

The Metro train is expected to reach Bhopal by August end as trial is in September.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation are thinking of making a request to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate the mock up (dummy) of Bhopal Metro which will be placed on a platform at Smart Park. “10-12 days will be needed to prepare platform on which Mock Up would be installed. After this, we will request CM to inaugurate the mock up, which reached Bhopal on Sunday from Alstom company factory in Chennai.

It took eight days to reach Bhopal,” a Bhopal Metro officer said. The Metro train is expected to reach Bhopal by August end as trial is in September.

Read Also
Bhopal: Weather Turns Sultry After Rain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys

Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys