Bhopal: CM Likely To Inaugurate Bhopal Metro Mock Up

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation are thinking of making a request to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate the mock up (dummy) of Bhopal Metro which will be placed on a platform at Smart Park. “10-12 days will be needed to prepare platform on which Mock Up would be installed. After this, we will request CM to inaugurate the mock up, which reached Bhopal on Sunday from Alstom company factory in Chennai.

It took eight days to reach Bhopal,” a Bhopal Metro officer said. The Metro train is expected to reach Bhopal by August end as trial is in September.

