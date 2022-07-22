Bhopal: CM launches COVID-19 Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that about 5 crore people in the state are eligible to receive precautionary doses against Covid.

“We will be successful in this public campaign, which will last for 75 days till September with cooperation of social, voluntary organisations, Anganwadis and ASHA workers and all the people of the state,” Chouhan said.

He was addressing a state-level programme at Protima Malik Mahila Police Hospital in Bhopal to mark the launch of Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav on Thursday.

A state level campaign was launched at the venue by administering a precautionary dose of Covaxin vaccine to former IAS Ramsajeevan and his wife Minoti Ram Sajeevan. The dose of Covishield was administered to Vasu Pandey.

Amit Sharma, Rahul Sahu, Ramkishan, Deepa Pandey were also administered precautionary doses and took photos with the chief minister at selfie point. Chouhan distributed certificates to them.

On 27th July, 3rd August, 17th August, 31st August, 14th September and 28th September, mega campaigns for vaccination will be conducted in the state with public participation.

On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav has been started. The campaign, which started in the 75th year of independence, will continue for 75 days.

While congratulating officers and employees of Health Department for immunising 93 per cent eligible population of the state, Chouhan said that the state would also set a record in administering booster doses.