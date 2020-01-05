Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath visits BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi to condole death of his father

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath visited BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi’s residence to condole death of his father Shyam Sunder Tripathi, on Sunday. Tripathi is one of the two MLAs who had cross voted in favour of Congress in state assembly.

CM was to attend ‘Samvidhan Bachao (Save Constitution)’ rally in Satna on Sunday. Programme to attend BJP MLAs residence was added at the last moment after which collector and SP of Satna district visited Tripathi’s village Latagaon late night on Saturday to ensure appropriate arrangements.

Tripathi representing Maihar and Shyam Kol from Beohari had voted in favour of Congress after which they also addressed a press conference along with CM Nath. It was assumed that they will join Congress however, later at BJP headquarters Tripathi made clear that he will not quit the BJP.

Tripathi was a Samajwadi MLA in 2003 who lost in 2008 and joined Congress to win Maihar assembly polls in 2013. In 2014, he quit Congress to join BJP and later won the by-poll too. In 2018 he was reelected as BJP MLA.