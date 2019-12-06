Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath to inaugurate the state’s biggest light & sound show at Upper Lake

BHOPAL: The Chief Minister Kamal Nath will inaugurate the musical fountain on Monday.

A meeting of BMC officials over the arrangements for the inauguration was held at Boat Club.

The musical fountain is the biggest light and sound show in the state where the history of Bhopal will be shown to the visitors through laser shows.

The 60 meter wide and 30 meters high fountain will be operated through software. There is a space of around 1500 square feet for the visitors.

Mayor Alok Sharma and other officials visited the area at the Upper Lake on Friday ahead of the inauguration. He said the show will present history on a screen of water. The visitors will get to know the history of Raja Bhoj and other rulers who made and helped establish Bhopal.