Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath meets Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday had a courtesy meeting with newly-arrived Governor Lalji Tandon. The meeting is seen as an initiative to maintain good relations with Tandon. Nath and Tandon basically belongs to Uttar Pradesh. Nath did not use to frequently go to meet previous Governor Anandiben Patel.

During Patel’s term, the relations between the state government and Governor had started turning sour. The tension had developed after the state government refusing to publish a book authored by Patel.

The relations between Governor and the state government were not cordial in issues related to appointments of vice chancellors in Universities too. Nath, who intends to maintain good relations with the Centre, does not want bitterness in relations with Tandon.