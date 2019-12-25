Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath hails contribution of Christians in spreading message of brotherhood

BHOPAL: Contribution of Christian community in connecting mankind is significant, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath, while attending the Christmas ceremony at Govindpura Church, here on Wednesday.

“Today the world needs peace, brotherhood and mutual love. Therefore, it is necessary that we adopt the path shown by Lord Jesus and work for the welfare of man by eliminating all disputes related to caste, religion, language and boundaries,” said Nath in his address.

Bible aims at unity among human race and that all people should work untidily to uplift the poorest section of the society, said CM. Participating in the festivities, the Chief Minister said that people from all walks of life celebrate Christmas which is festival of love and brotherhood. He stressed on the culture of harmony which he said was must to keep country and the whole world united.

On the occasion, CM Nath was honoured by the Christian community. Father Anil Martin prayed to Lord Jesus on behalf of the Christian community to give success to Nath in performing his duties and all the developmental work he has launched for the benefit of poor, farmers, youth and others. On this occasion state media president Shobha Ojha Thomas and a large number of people of the Christian Community were present.