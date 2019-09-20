Bhopal: CM Kamal Nath conducts party meet on nationwide stir against NDA Government

BHOPAL: The chief minister has called the meeting on Friday, of all the Congress office bearers to form the strategy against the Government of India on many issues.

Congress state president Sobha Oza informed that a nationwide movement is called against the NDA Government, which will going to run from October 15 to 20.

In the meeting the AICC general secretary Deepak Bawaria, former chief minister Digvijay Singh, AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Union Minister Suresh Pachori, CWC member Arun Yadav, former LoP Ajay Singh including the ministers, MLAs, state office bearers and district presidents will going to participate in the meeting.