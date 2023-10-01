Bhopal: CM Joins Cleanliness Drive In Haat Bazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Sheri Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in Swachhata Hi Seva - Cleanliness is the Real Service drive at Bhopal Haat Bazaar on Sunday. He participated in Ek Tareekh-Ek Ghanta-Ek Saath programme. He cleaned the premises and gave a message of cleanliness to the people.

Underlining the importance of cleanliness, he said Mahatma Gandhi always laid emphasis on cleanliness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched Swachha Bharat Abhiyan after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. In box 2 Governor Mangubhai Patel flagged off Swachhta Bicycle Rally from Raj Bhavan.

The bicycle rally was organised by Barkatullah University and Bhopal Bicycle Riders Group during Swachhta Pakhwada. The bicycle rally started from Raj Bhavan and went through to different places in the city, spreading message of cleanliness and public awareness. The rally ended at Barkatullah University.

Governor Mangubhai Patel cleaned New Market complex premises with a broom. He administered the oath of cleanliness to the people and sanitation workers. Citing the example of Indore, Governor inspired the people of Bhopal to become leaders of cleanliness in the country.

