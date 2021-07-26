Bhopal: CM issues orders for increment in salary, no decision on arrears

Bhopal: On the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government servants will get the annual increments due on July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The Finance Department has issued instructions to this effect for all the departments on Monday. Finance minister Jagdish Devda said that all the dues to the government officials and employees of the state will be given as per rules.

The Finance Department has clarified that the annual increments are due in the month of July/January. Since the state government has not issued an order to postpone or stop the salary increment, the annual increments will be paid to the government employees as per the eligibility.

In relation to the government servants whose annual increment will be due in January 2022, instructions have also been given for their calculation. A separate decision will be taken regarding the amount of financial benefits / arrears of salary increase for July 2020 / January 2021.

The annual increment of July 2020 and January 2021 was also not payable to the employees of all undertakings under the state government, corporations, boards, local body development authorities, commissions, university employees. Therefore, instructions in this regard will be issued separately to the departments concerned.

The formula

According to the formula given by the Finance Department for the increment, if the pay scale of the government servant is Level 12 (56,100-1,77,500) and the basic salary in June 2020 is Rs 69,000, then the notional annual increment in July 1, 2020 will be Rs 71,100 (which has not been paid in actual) and an annual increment of Rs 73,200 (including notional increment of July 2020) due on July 1, 2021 will be provided. The government servants whose annual increment will be due in January 2022 will also be calculated according to this.