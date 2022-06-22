Bhopal: CM instructs to speed up ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in state

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given instructions to speed up ongoing works under Jal Jeevan Mission. The CM said that it is the commitment of the state government to supply tap water to every household. Delay in work will not be tolerated in this age of technology. Chouhan was addressing a review meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission at his residence office on Tuesday.

To ensure that the work gets completed within the stipulated time, work should be allotted to the agencies concerned as per their capacity and the progress of work should be continuously monitored by officers.

Adequate technical staff will be made available to complete the activities conducted under Jal Jeevan Mission within the time-limit. The CM has said that quality should not be compromised under any circumstances.

CM Chouhan said that special efforts should be made in Jalabhishek Abhiyan to enrich water sources where they are weak in Jal Jeevan Mission. Also, arrangements should be made to measure work through digital entry and electronically.

It was informed that activities of Jal Jeevan Mission are to be covered in 51,585 villages of the state, out of which approvals have been issued for 39,565 villages. The CM also directed to submit month-wise information about the progress and possible date of completion of water supply schemes.

