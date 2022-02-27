Bhopal: CM inquires about well-being of Ukraine returnees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday inquired about well-being of students who belong to Madhya Pradesh and have returned from Ukraine. He spoke to them on phone and made video calls. The chief minister has asked residential commissioner of Madhya Pradesh government in New Delhi to provide accommodation and other facilities to the students.

The arrangements have been made for students to stay at Madhyanchal Bhawan and other places in New Delhi. The CM asked Janisha Patel, resident of Barwani, whether students faced difficulty in travelling from Ukraine to India.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:10 PM IST