Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has made another announcement before the election.

Chouhan made the announcement at a Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh in Rajgarh on Tuesday. He said Rs 2,000 will be increased in Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Chief Minister said the farmers were getting Rs 6,000 from the Central Government and Rs 4,000 from the state government.

Now, the state government will pay Rs 6,000 to the farmers, Chouhan said.

He said the farmers would get Rs 12,000 every year. Each family will get Rs 24,000 – under Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ladli Behna Yojna. Chouhan also amended a condition in the Ladli Behna Yojna. The women of the families who own tractors will also be included in the scheme, he said.

Owners of the four-wheelers were separated from tractors. The Chief Minister recently reduced the age of beneficiaries from 23 years to 21 years.

Chouhan said the money being given to women would be increased to Rs 3,000 a month. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is doing charismatic work as Prime Minister Narendra Modi does.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chouhan transferred Rs 2,123 crores to the accounts of 1.1 million farmers under Mukhya Mantri Krishak Yojna in 2023.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 2,900 crore was transferred to the accounts of 44.49 lakh farmers under Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme.

A sum of Rs 1,400 crore was transferred to 70.61 lakh farmers under Chief Minister’s Kisan Kalyan Yojna. In this way, a sum of Rs 6,423 crore was transferred to farmers’ accounts.

According to Singh, India is not more a weak nation and that no power on the earth dares to keep an evil eye on India.

The country can teach a lesson to the attackers, and the decision to launch surgical strike shook the world, Singh said.

