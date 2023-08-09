Bhopal: CM Inaugurates The Van Bhawan Constructed At The Cost Of Rs 180 Crore | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the new building of forest department situated at Link Road Number 2 in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. This state-of-the- art building has been constructed at the whopping cost of Rs 180 crore.

After inaugurating the forest building , Van Bhawan, CM spoke about the hardships faced by the field staff of forest department. He said employees like mahout work in very challenging situation. Some time incidents occur wherein elephant kills mahout.

The forest guard roams in jungle by having only sticks in their hands. In a fortnight or a month, they go to their home to meet their family. They work on a very less salary. “ I think that it’s our duty that they should live a better life with better facilities.

In this regard, I will speak separately some other day. They are working from a long time but are not permanent,” he told. Forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said five pick up vehicles loaded with cooking utensils, plates, glass etc have been provided to five forest committees.

If someone organizes a programme and needs to give a lunch to the people, then he can make a call to the forest committee for the use of utensils during the programme. The forest committee will render the service at a reasonable sum and this will also help in creation of employment at the local level.

