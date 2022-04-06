Bhopal: CM inaugurates bridge worth Rs 6 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bridge made on Kaliasot river worth Rs 6 crore was inaugurated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. The bridge project was started in March 2019 to improve traffic connectivity in Kolar. It was to be completed till June 2020 but due to Covid and lockdown, the project got delayed by 2 years, officials said.

Chouhan said that public participation and efforts of administration helped to maintain cleanliness. He appealed to people to keep cities and villages clean. Further, he asked citizens of Bhopal to get united so that state capital can become cleanest city in the country

MLA Huzur Rameshwar Sharma, in his address, gave credit of development of Bhopal and state to Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Adding further, he said that 4 bridges had to be made in the area out of which 3 bridges were functional.

The new bridge will decrease pressure of traffic from Kolar main road by 30%. At the same time, people from more than 50 colonies will benefit include areas around JK Hospital, Nayapura, Danishkung, Vineet Kunj and Lalita Nagar. CM gave credit of development of Huzur to Rameshwar Sharma.

As per information, instead of travelling from Kolar Road, people will be able to reach Gurukulam from this bridge and will reach MP Nagar, Bittan Market, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station from Shahpura via Bansal Hospital.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:59 PM IST