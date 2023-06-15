Bhopal: CM In Delhi To Hold Talks About Election

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Delhi on Wednesday evening and met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president JP Nadda after arriving there.

The ruling party has begun to do exercise for the assembly elections in nine states. Chouhan is set to discuss the poll-related issues with the party leadership during his trip to Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda are visiting Madhya Pradesh this month. Chouhan will discuss all these events with the senior leaders of the organisation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the central leaders of the party conducted surveys over the party’s election prospects. Chouhan will discuss survey reports with the party leaders in Delhi.

According to sources, Chouhan and BJP leadership may come up with a new strategy for the election in MP.

The BJP will also take a decision on appointing an election in-charge and on setting up a campaign committee during Chouhan’s trip.

CM holds talks with district core committees

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held with the core committees at his residence on Wednesday. BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma was also present at the meeting.

Chouhan took feedback from the members of the core committees on the party’s position in the districts.

He advised the party leaders to work together. According to sources, Chouhan took feedback on each seat.