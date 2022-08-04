e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: CM greets Indian players for winning medals in CWG

He congratulated Sourav Ghoshal for winning the bronze medal in the men's squash event and Gurdeep Singh for winning bronze medal in men's 109 plus kg weightlifting competition by lifting a total weight of 390 kg.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted Tulika Maan for winning silver medal in women's 78 kg category in Judo and national record holder Tejaswin Shankar for winning bronze medal in men's high jump at the Commonwealth - 2022 Games held in Birmingham.

He congratulated Sourav Ghoshal for winning the bronze medal in the men's squash event and Gurdeep Singh for winning bronze medal in men's 109 plus kg weightlifting competition by lifting a total weight of 390 kg.

While congratulating Tulika, he said that the country is proud of its daughter. He has also extended best wishes to Tejaswin Shankar for continuing to illuminate the name of the country like this and carrying on his glorious journey. He said that Tejaswin Shankar has created history by winning a medal for India in high jump.

Read Also
Bhopal: Session on Differential Global Positioning Systems
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: CM greets Indian players for winning medals in CWG

RECENT STORIES

Set to study abroad? Here are the pre-departure dips you should keep in mind

Set to study abroad? Here are the pre-departure dips you should keep in mind

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

SC offers temporary relief for Uddhav faction; defers EC decision on 'real Shiv Sena'

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health...

Cabinet expansion to be delayed? Shinde cancels all programs, appointments for today owing to health...

Mumbai: SOP to regularise illegal structures revised by MMRDA

Mumbai: SOP to regularise illegal structures revised by MMRDA

Mumbai traffic update: Another day of VVIP visit slows WEH traffic

Mumbai traffic update: Another day of VVIP visit slows WEH traffic