Bhopal: CM greets Indian players for winning medals in CWG

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted Tulika Maan for winning silver medal in women's 78 kg category in Judo and national record holder Tejaswin Shankar for winning bronze medal in men's high jump at the Commonwealth - 2022 Games held in Birmingham.

He congratulated Sourav Ghoshal for winning the bronze medal in the men's squash event and Gurdeep Singh for winning bronze medal in men's 109 plus kg weightlifting competition by lifting a total weight of 390 kg.

While congratulating Tulika, he said that the country is proud of its daughter. He has also extended best wishes to Tejaswin Shankar for continuing to illuminate the name of the country like this and carrying on his glorious journey. He said that Tejaswin Shankar has created history by winning a medal for India in high jump.

