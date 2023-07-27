Bhopal: CM Flags Off Sant Ravidas Samrasata Yatra

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Sant Shiromani Ravidas had envisioned a government that provides food to every person and promotes welfare of all.

Chouhan made the statement on Wednesday when he inaugurated the Sant Ravidas Samrasata Yatra in Baidhan, Singrauli.

According to Chouhan, Sant Ravidas gave the mantra of social harmony, equanimity and equality.

He strongly opposed caste discrimination, untouchability and evil practices.

Chouhan said that he had announced on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas on February 8 in Sagar that his grand temple and memorial would be built there at a cost of Rs 102 crore.

With the aim of creating awareness about the message and values ??of life of Sant Ravidas in the society, Samarsata Yatras are being taken out across the state, which will reach Sagar on August 12, Chouhan said.

Chouhan also said Raths focused on the personality and work of Sant Ravidas would pass through 46 districts and 53,000 villages in the state.

The soil from each village and water from 315 rivers of the state will be taken to the foundation laying site, he said.

Chouhan further said that Modi would lay the foundation of the temple and memorial on August 12.

The monument will be built in Nagar style and his couplets and teachings will be engraved on the walls, Chouhan said.

The memorial will have four galleries. Out of the four galleries, the life of Saint Ravidas will be in the first gallery, an Interpretation Centre in the second, his philosophy and teachings of Ravidassia Panth in the third and his poetry and literature library and Sangat Hall in the fourth.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Flags Off Gaurav Yatra In Balaghat Govt To Procure Summer Paddy At MSP From Next Year

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)