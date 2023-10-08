 Bhopal: CM Flags Off Mobile Centres Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana
25 mobile Rasoi centres started in MP at one go.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday flagged off mobile Deendayal Rasoi (kitchen) Kendras from Smart Park in Bhopal.

These mobile centers will go to some places in Bhopal and three other cities and provide full meals to workers and other needy people for just Rs 5 where such people work.

Twenty five mobile kitchen centres have been launched in the state. In these centres, food is distributed from 10 am to 3 pm at the rate of Rs 5 per plate.

The cities with population of more than 10 lakh in the state where mobile centres have been launched include three mobile kitchen centres in Bhopal, four in Indore, two each in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

One mobile kitchen centre each has been operated in the 12 municipal corporations and two industrial townships, Pithampur and Mandideep.

MP Shocker: Principal Brutally Beat 10-Yr-Old Girl With Neem Stick In Datia After Her Fight With His...
article-image

