Bhopal: CM flags off 406 ambulances for giving medical aid to cattle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said ambulances will be provided to cattle as is being done to humans in the state. Chouhan made the statement at the time of flagging off 406 ambulances for cattle on Friday. One may get such ambulance services by dialing 1962, and that the heads of cattle will be counted, he said. A project to make CNG from cow dung is in progress at Jabalpur and arrangements will be made for procuring cow dung by setting up Govardhan plants at different places where CNG will be made, Chouhan said.

The state government is planning to develop a big cowshed for four-five village Panchayats, instead of establishing cow houses in different villages. Encroachers will be removed from the lands adjacent to cow sheds, he said, adding that the cow houses will be given the status of ‘Kanji House.’ An additional collector-rank officer will be given the responsibility for solving the problems of cow sheds and for their better management, Chouhan said. Killing cows has been banned in the state, and there are provisions for seven years’ jail term for those who kill cows and for those who smuggle them, the Chief Minister said, adding that the vehicles used for smuggling cows are confiscated.

The farmers doing organic farming will get Rs 900 for keeping cows, and 22,000 farmers will be given the benefits of this scheme from this month, he said. Tribal people will be given 90% of subsidy for buying cows, he said. According to Chouhan, eight Sadans and two Viharas will developed for cattle in the state. The responsibility for managing the Sadans and Viharas will be given to cow service organisations. A policy will be framed to pay the electricity bills of cow houses, so that there may not be any problems in serving cows, he said.